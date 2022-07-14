Fresh monsoon system enters in Sindh, to bring widespread rain

KARACHI: Fresh monsoon system has entered in Eastern Sindh and present over Tharparkar, Umarkot and adjoining districts, quoting chief meteorologist, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Karachi will feel fresh weather system’s impact in the night, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said. “The parts of city will likely to receive rainfall with thunderstorm in the night,” weather official said.

A heavy fall is likely in Karachi during the night, Sarfaraz said.

According to latest meteorological conditions, a low-pressure area has formed over southeast Sindh and adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea with its trough extending to Run of Kutch in Rajasthan India.

Widespread rain with thunderstorm and few heavy falls, very heavy at times, are likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot,Tharparker, TM Khan, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Naushehro Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu,Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Ghotki and Kashmore districts during 14-18 July.

Heavy falls may generate urban flooding or water logging in low-lying areas in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur distts during the period, according to the weather forecast.

Persistent heavy rain spell may trigger hill torrents and flash flooding along and downstream Kirthar range.

The Met Office warned fishermen against tidal waves as sea conditions may be rough to very rough during 15-17 July owing to strong monsoon low pressure.

