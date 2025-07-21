Fresh rain spell begins in Islamabad/Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: Fresh monsoon rain spell started on Monday in twin cities of Rawalpindi, Islamabad and adjoining areas with light to heavy rainfall in various areas.

The Met Office has predicted that this monsoon spell likely to continue until July 25.

The authorities were already expecting another heavy rain spell in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal districts in Punjab’s Potohar region from July 21 (today).

According to reports precautionary measures have been taken to tackle any emergency situation.

The Flood-Rain emergency control room has been activated at the office of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, to monitor flooding in rain drains of six districts.

Earlier, Rescue 1122 has issued high alert of more rainfall in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Preparations have been made to tackle any contingency and special 1122 teams have been deployed in cities and adjoining areas.

District emergency officer Sibghatullah has said that water boats and other necessary equipment have been provided at Soan river and other points to tackle any rain emergency. “Special teams have also been deployed to tackle flashfloods emergency”.

He said rain emergency declared and section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi. “Citizens must avoid disposing off garbage and construction debris into rain drains”, DEO said.

Rescue officer said that the rescue 1122 staff’s leaves have been cancelled, and the district administration has operationalized control room and Nullah Lai and other local drains being monitored.