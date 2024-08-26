Fresh weather system to bring heavy rain in Sindh, CM briefed

KARACHI: Sindh CM on Monday briefed about heavy rainfall from the weather system entering in province today, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was chairing a rain emergency session in Karachi today.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz briefed the session that the weather system will enter in Sindh today, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall in Karachi from August 27 to 31.

“Another monsoon system is expected in the first week of September,” weather official said.

“The new rain spell will dump around 150 to 200 millimeters rainfall in Karachi,” meteorologist said. “Around 250 to 300mm rainfall is expected in Thatta, Sujawal, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar and Nawab Shah”.

The weather system will dump around 500mm rainfall in Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thar Parkar and Umarkot districts. Moreover, Sindh’s other districts could receive between 70 to 100 mm rainfall, weather official briefed.

DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Salman Shah predicted ‘very heavy rainfall’ on August 28. “It could cause flooding situation in Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad and Jamshoro,” disaster management official said.

Chief Minister Shah directed all divisional commissioners for arrangements to tackle the situation.

He instructed Sindh’s local governments to remain alert, monitor local nulllahs and drains and arrange machinery for water drainage.

“All towns have been provided machinery for cleaning drains and nullahs,” local government minister Saeed Ghani said.

Karachi’s Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that the water board’s drainage system for nullahs has been improved.

Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro briefed the session about the situation of irrigation canals.