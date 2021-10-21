Fresh westerly wave to bring rainfall in country from Friday

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has forecast another spell of rainfall in upper and central parts of the country from Friday (tomorrow) to Sunday under the influence of a westerly wave.

“A westerly wave is likely to enter upper and central parts of the country on Friday”, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather report.

Under the influence of this weather system rainfall with snowfall over mountains is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Islamabad, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bhakkar, Layyah, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from Friday to Sunday, according to the PMD.

“Heavy falls with hailstorm are also expected in Islamabad and several other above mentioned areas during the wet spell on Friday or Saturday,” according to the weather department.

Moreover, wind-thunderstorm with light rain is also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat and Loralai on Friday night/Saturday, the Met Office predicted.

The day temperatures will fall rapidly across the country due to the westerly wave

particularly in upper parts of the country.

