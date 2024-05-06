Fresh wet spell expected in May, says PDMA

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has predicted new spell of rainfall in the ongoing month, ARY News reported on Monday.

A spokesperson of the PDMA here said that the northern Punjab to receive medium rainfall while other parts of the country light rain during the wet spell.

The PDMA has advised farmers to take protective measures for their wheat crop in Potohar region.

The westerly system could bring dust and hailstorms that could damage crops and structures, PDMA said.

There is possibility of landslides in mountainous regions, PDMA cautioned.

Temperatures may sour in the country during the month of May and heatwave is expected in southern parts particularly in plain areas, PDMA said.

DG PDMA has cautioned the administration to keep alert during the period.

The Met Office in its seasonal outlook forecast nearly normal rainfall in most parts of the country from May to July, adding that the upper half of the country comprising of northeastern catchments of Punjab and southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as southern parts of Sindh may get slightly above normal rainfall during the period in 2024.