34.9 C
Karachi
Monday, May 6, 2024
- Advertisement -

Fresh wet spell expected in May, says PDMA

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has predicted new spell of rainfall in the ongoing month, ARY News reported on Monday.

A spokesperson of the PDMA here said that the northern Punjab to receive medium rainfall while other parts of the country light rain during the wet spell.

The PDMA has advised farmers to take protective measures for their wheat crop in Potohar region.

The westerly system could bring dust and hailstorms that could damage crops and structures, PDMA said.

There is possibility of landslides in mountainous regions, PDMA cautioned.

Temperatures may sour in the country during the month of May and heatwave is expected in southern parts particularly in plain areas, PDMA said.

DG PDMA has cautioned the administration to keep alert during the period.

The Met Office in its seasonal outlook forecast nearly normal rainfall in most parts of the country from May to July, adding that the upper half of the country comprising of northeastern catchments of Punjab and southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as southern parts of Sindh may get slightly above normal rainfall during the period in 2024.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.