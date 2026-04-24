Friday Holiday Ended in Offices

MUZAFFARABAD: The Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has officially announced the end of the Friday weekly holiday, as reported by ARY News.

The decision was finalized during the AJK Cabinet’s 40th meeting and subsequently approved by President AJK, Chaudhry Latif Akbar.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Services and General Administration, all government offices will now remain open on Fridays and operate during regular working hours.

This decision takes effect immediately. The Civil Secretariat, all government departments, divisions, and universities have been notified.

Key offices, including those of the Accountant General and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), have been ordered to implement the new schedule without delay.

The measure aims to ensure the timely resolution of public matters and maintain the continuity of government affairs.

Following this change, AJK government employees will work a five-day week. This creates a distinct contrast with the federal government’s schedule.

In March 2026, the Government of Pakistan implemented a four-day work week (Monday to Thursday) for federal offices to conserve energy and address fuel shortages following the Iran war.

Under that federal policy, Friday remains a weekly holiday alongside Saturday and Sunday.