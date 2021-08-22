Friends ‘confess’ to raping, killing youth in Sukkur hotel after drugging him

SUKKUR: The local police have said Sunday the friends of deceased youth had allegedly drugged him inside a hotel room where he was then raped by a group and then to be left in a precarious health situation, ARY News reported.

The arrested friends of dead victim Fahim Abbasi have confessed to their doings that fatally wounded the youth amid his emergency medical treatment.

He was drugged with ice (crystal meth), hashish and liquor before he was gang-raped by the group in a hotel room where the suspects invited him over.

Abbasi, a Larkana-origin lad, had befriended Kamran Mehar and Co. over social media and paid them a visit in Sukkur after the invite, police said. That is where they drugged him and sexually abused him before he was left for dead in a local hospital.

He died while receiving emergency medical treatment, police confirmed, adding that his brother had filed a complaint with the police three days ago and three suspects, including Mehar, were arrested by Abad police station.

They have now confessed to having meted out to the victim the alleged treatment, police confirmed.

