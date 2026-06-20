‘Friends’ and ‘Will & Grace’ director James Burrows dies at 85

Legendary television director James “Jimmy” Burrows – the creative force behind some of the most iconic sitcoms in TV history including Cheers, Friends, and Will & Grace – has passed away at the age of 85.

His family confirmed his death in a statement to PEOPLE on June 19, Friday, saying the legendary director died peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

“We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James ‘Jimmy’ Burrows,” the family said. “For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history.”

Born in Los Angeles in 1940, Burrows grew up in a creative household as the son of writer and composer Abe Burrows. He began his career in theater before moving into television, where he quickly became a defining figure in the evolution of the multi-camera sitcom.

He started working with MTM Enterprises after meeting Mary Tyler Moore, directing episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Bob Newhart Show. From there, he became a key creative force behind Taxi, earning his first Emmy wins.

His career reached new heights when he co-created Cheers with Glen and Les Charles. The show became one of the most celebrated comedies of all time and earned him multiple Emmy Awards.

His influence extended across decades of television. He directed episodes of Frasier, Taxi, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Dharma & Greg, and The Big Bang Theory, among many others.

He was also the director of the Friends pilot and several early episodes, including “The One with the Blackout.”

He is perhaps most closely associated with Will & Grace, where he directed every episode of the show’s original run from 1998 to 2006.

Over his career, Burrows directed more than 1,000 episodes of television and received 11 Emmy Awards from 46 nominations.