‘Friends’ star David Schwimmer ‘surprised’ by Matthew Perry’s praise

Hollywood actor David Schwimmer has expressed surprise over his “Friends” costar Matthew Perry’s huge compliment about his comedy chops.

The two actors starred in 10 seasons of the popular comedy show where they portrayed childhood friends.

During a recent interview, when the host revealed that Perry had once praised Schwimmer’s physical comedy chops, the actor was taken by surprise, saying that the late actor never told him anything during their years of shooting the show.

“That’s a huge compliment and I’m surprised to hear it because Matthew was reserved with me. He would not say that to me, but I appreciate that a lot,” said David Schwimmer. “Yeah, I am one of the few in the cast who had a rigorous theater training. I think it’s gotta be finely, carefully, choreographed and I would work and work and work on any physical comedy in a scene.”

According to Schwimmer, he would choreograph and structure his scenes where he had to perform physical comedy on ‘Friends.’

“Not only so that I never hurt myself or hurt anyone else but so that I could repeat it many, many, many times. I think that’s what maybe he’s referring to,” the Hollywood star said.

Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the top-rated Hollywood television comedy ‘Friends,’ was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 29 last year, at the age of 54.

Later, US authorities revealed that five including doctors and an assistant of Perry were arrested in a case related to his death due to a ketamine overdose.

In a press briefing, US Attorney Martin Estrada said that the accused were operating under a “broad underground criminal network” and made money by selling the Hollywood actor ketamine.

“This network included a live-in assistant, various go-betweens, two medical doctors and a major source of drug supply known as ‘The Ketamine Queen,’” said Attorney Estrada.