Matt LeBlanc was spotted enjoying a rare public outing with his daughter, Marina, in Los Angeles this week, giving fans a glimpse of the pair’s close father-daughter bond.

The 58-year-old actor – best known for playing Joey Tribbiani on Friends – was seen walking through the Woodland Hills neighborhood on Wednesday alongside his 22-year-old daughter.

The casual outing marked one of the few times LeBlanc has been photographed in public with Marina.

For the day out, Matt LeBlanc kept his look simple in dark blue jeans, a black short-sleeved shirt, sneakers and a black baseball cap while Marina opted for patterned red trousers paired with a plain top and white sneakers, accessorizing with a burgundy leather shoulder bag while carrying a water bottle.

The father and daughter were photographed strolling through a busy parking lot before heading to their next destination.

Marina is LeBlanc’s only child with his ex-wife, Melissa McKnight. The former couple married in 2003 before divorcing three years later.

When Marina was an infant, she was diagnosed with cortical dysplasia, a neurological condition that can cause seizures and affect movement. Fortunately, she later outgrew the condition, something LeBlanc has described as a tremendous relief for their family.