Friends star Matt LeBlanc has sparked curiosity after being photographed enjoying a dinner outing with a yoga instructor at one of Santa Monica’s best-known celebrity dining spots.

The 59-year-old actor was seen leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant on Tuesday alongside a brunette woman identified as Chaz. The pair exited separately, with LeBlanc walking a few steps ahead before heading toward a parked SUV.

Keeping a low profile, the Lost in Space actor wore a black button-up shirt, jeans and a black baseball cap for the evening outing. Chaz, meanwhile, opted for a fitted red dress paired with closed-toe heels.

It remains unclear whether the two are friends or romantically involved. Neither LeBlanc nor Chaz has publicly commented on the nature of their relationship.

According to her website, Chaz is a master yoga instructor with more than 25 years of teaching experience and has been practicing yoga since she was 14. She says yoga helped her overcome body image struggles and eating disorders, inspiring her to pursue a career in health and wellness.

LeBlanc has largely kept his personal life out of the spotlight in recent years. He was married to Melissa McKnight from 2003 to 2006, and the former couple share a daughter, Marina. Following their divorce, he dated actress Andrea Anders, his co-star in the Friends spin-off Joey, from 2006 to 2014.

The actor later began a relationship with Top Gear producer Aurora Mulligan, whom he dated from 2016 until their reported split in 2021.