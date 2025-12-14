Friends stars reunite two years after Matthew Perry’s death

Two years after co-star Mathew Perry passed away from an unintentional drug overdose at the age of 54, the Friends group reunited this week.

An autopsy later revealed that the actor’s cause of death was “acute effects of ketamine,” as the actor, who had a devoted following for his portrayal of Chandler Bing, passed away in October 2023.

A unique collection of artwork for The Mathew Perry Foundation includes contributions from 56-year-old Jennifer Aniston, 61-year-old Courteney Cox, 58-year-old Matt LeBlanc, 62-year-old Lisa Kudrow, and 59-year-old David Schwimmer.

In partnership with Soundwaves Art and artist Tim Wakefield, the colorful prints, which each member of the cast was seen singing, will raise money for charity this holiday season.

The iconic sitcom theme song served as the inspiration for the graphic creations, and the foundation posted pictures of each Friends star signing the limited edition artwork on Instagram.

Each cast member has signed a small run of artwork that Tim created from the actual soundwaves of the Friends theme song, each of which is inspired by a different character.

In addition, the foundation has created a very limited edition of artwork stamped with Mathew Perry’s official signature in partnership with his estate.

Unsigned prints will be available for $100 [£75], while signed copies will cost $600 [£450].

It comes after a judge last week sentenced the physician who administered ketamine to 30 months in prison.

Five people were charged in relation to his death after an inquiry.

Among them were Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Dr. Mark Chavez, Erik Fleming, Kenneth Iwamasa, his live-in assistant, and Jasveen Sangha, also known as the “Ketamine Queen.”

As Friends is scheduled to depart Netflix at the end of December, viewers will have to endure a long and difficult winter without the comforting program.