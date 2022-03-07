PHOTO: Frog-faced baby goes viral

A child born with an unusual frog-face in the Rajasthan state of India has shocked netizens.

The child was reported dead just an hour after his birth. A photo of the baby has started doing rounds over social media platforms.

Social media users have termed the face as frog-face but the oddly shaped face of the baby is the result of a medical condition.

According to details, an Indian woman named Geni Devi went into labour and was admitted immediately to the hospital. She underwent a normal delivery but the doctors were shocked as the newborn child had an oddly shaped head. The child died an hour later.

One similar incident of a newborn girl with a fair body and comparatively dark face had surfaced in the Uttar Pradesh state of India recently. The girl, similar to the above-mentioned child, died within half an hour of its delivery.

Many people had called the girl “Miracle baby” and believed that she was an avatar of the Hindu goddess “Maa Kaali”.

The child could not be buried, as hundreds of villagers wanted to witness the ‘miracle baby’. The child’s family members performed bhajans kirtan songs before she was buried.

