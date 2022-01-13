From Behind the Camera to On-Screen – Meiraj Haq

Meiraj Haq has the blend of all three factors needed to succeed; good intentions, consistency, and hard work.

He is one of those incredible personalities that inspire the youth of today. A rising actor, a competent filmmaker, Youtuber, philanthropist, and one of the most influential crypto experts and trainers, Meiraj Haq has set an example for many. Although he spent most of his time studying abroad at New York Film Academy and George Mason University, he never forgot his roots and is a true Pakistani.

The turning point in his life was the documentary on Imran Khan, the current Prime Minister, and a globally known legendary cricketer that he directed. This opportunity was an exclusive one as documentaries on Imran Khan are mostly seen directed and produced by BBC and Al Jazeera, but this young man broke the chain and presented a masterpiece titled, “Khan the Savior”. If you doubt the potential, this gentleman has, look for yourself.

Humbleness attracts fame. It will not be wrong to say that this young gentleman is known for his humble personality despite being in the limelight and cast with Pakistan’s most famous actors, Osman Mukhtar, Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gillani, Jahanzeb Khan, Seemi Raheel, and Sarah Khan, in the drama serial Sabaat, which hit more than 4 million views on Youtube. His acting skills are exemplary, and we can surely expect him to take the lead roles in the coming years. He is currently launching his own production house, and we can see some unique content coming soon.

Meiraj Haq is one of the great crypto trainers and experts that people look forward to. Over 10,000+ people highly trust his crypto analyses. He has a comprehensive knowledge of cryptocurrency, and again is an inspiration for young crypto traders. His view on cryptocurrencies and other digital assets are supported by a massive audience and is considered an easy-to-understand crypto trainer. Despite a packed schedule, he always takes time out for his crypto community; The Chuff Gang. Check out his YouTube channel to learn about cryptocurrency.

The fascinating fact about this actor, filmmaker, YouTuber, and crypto expert is that he has never been into controversies or scandals. It is very unlikely to see a person in the limelight without his hands in the mud. Meiraj Haq has proved that it is easy to enjoy the limelight, love, and respect given to a worthy artist and still be free from controversies.

Every person wants to hear applause for his or her achievements, yet not every person takes care of the society like Meiraj Haq does. His ideology is human centric. He does not only want to become the best actor in the showbiz industry rather his ideology is to create an impact through his work. He is endeavoring to address hunger issues in Pakistan and want to alleviate it to his best capacity. We hope to see artists like Meiraj succeed in their plans and make Pakistan proud!

