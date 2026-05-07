From CNN to the UN: Ted Turner’s $1.3B legacy explained

The late CNN founder and media pioneer Ted Turner left behind a major philanthropic legacy of more than $1.3 billion in charitable giving.

Turner’s most notable contribution came in 1997, when he pledged $1 billion to the United Nations. The historic donation led to the creation of the United Nations Foundation, which continues to support global health, environmental protection, and humanitarian initiatives. Turner repeatedly described the gift as one of his proudest achievements, calling the UN “humanity’s greatest hope for a better future.”

Even after suffering major financial losses in the early 2000s following the AOL-Time Warner merger, which significantly reduced his fortune, Turner continued his philanthropic work. He consistently funded conservation, education, and global development programs, ultimately donating more than $1.3 billion in total over his lifetime.

In addition to financial contributions, Turner became one of the largest private landowners in North America, controlling roughly two million acres across multiple states. Much of this land was dedicated to environmental preservation and wildlife conservation, managed through Turner Enterprises.

Turner also aligned himself with high-profile philanthropic initiatives such as the Giving Pledge, joining billionaires like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett in encouraging large-scale charitable donations from the world’s wealthiest individuals.

While Turner is widely remembered for launching CNN in 1980 and revolutionizing global news media, his philanthropic impact has become an equally defining part of his legacy. He is survived by his five children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.