From co-stars to couple goals? Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda spark relationship speculation

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh have set off a fresh wave of dating rumors after sharing matching vacation photographs on social media. Eagle-eyed fans quickly pieced together identical details from their respective posts, sparking widespread speculation that the two stars enjoyed a getaway together in Panshet, Pune.

The Social Media Clues: Panshet Getaway

While neither actor tagged the other or explicitly confirmed traveling together, fans noticed glaring overlaps between their Instagram updates:

Matching Tea Cups: Rane posted photos of himself brewing tea into two black cups. Shortly after, Shaikh shared a photo enjoying tea from an identical black cup.

Identical Kitchen & Cooking Setup: Rane uploaded images cooking eggs at an Airbnb kitchen counter, which matched the stove and cooking pan featured in Shaikh’s story updates.

Background Scenery: The surrounding greenery and balcony perspectives confirmed both updates were filmed at the same property in Panshet, Pune.

Past Dating Rumors and Project History

Speculation surrounding Rane and Shaikh first made headlines in 2023, when fans noticed both actors shared pictures from a safari trip at Gujarat’s Gir National Park around the same time. Neither confirmed a romantic relationship following those posts.

The two actors first connected through work, not romance.

They starred together in Taish (2020), a revenge drama directed by Bejoy Nambiar, where their on-screen chemistry stood out.

They teamed up again a year later for Kun Faya Kun (2021), directed by Kushan Nandy. That marked their second professional collaboration and further built their rapport.

Relationship Histories

Both actors have largely kept their personal lives private since their past high-profile relationships.

Sanjeeda Shaikh was married to actor Aamir Ali for nine years before the couple finalized their divorce in 2021. She is also a mother to a young daughter, Ayra.

Harshvardhan Rane was previously in a public relationship with actress Kim Sharma, which ended in 2019.

Since then, both have stayed focused on their work and maintained a low profile when it comes to their personal lives.