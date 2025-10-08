From divorce to drama: Scott Wolf returns to Fox’s Doc

Scott Wolf makes a notable comeback in both his career and personal life just months after filing for divorce from his wife of 21 years, Kelly Wolf.

The 56-year-old actor, renowned for his role in “Party of Five,” has confirmed his return to Fox’s hit medical drama “Doc” for its second season.

In an update, Instagram video, Wolf announced his return as Dr. Richard Miller, expressing his excitement: “I could not be more excited to share that I’ll be coming back for season 2 of Doc! It’s full of surprises, thank you all for the love and support!”. His post, shared in collaboration with Sony Pictures TV and Doc’s official account, received an outpouring of support from fans and castmates alike. Charlotte Fountain-Jardim celebrated with a “WOOOO!!”, while Amirah Vann expressed her happiness, saying, “So happy to have her brother back !!”.

While Wolf’s professional life is on the upswing, he is navigating the emotional challenges of his recent divorce. In June, he announced the difficult decision to part ways with Kelley, stating, “After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life”. The couple shares three children: Jack, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11, with Scott currently holding temporary sole custody.

Read more: Watch: Kelley Wolf taken into custody during Instagram live

Scott’s estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, was arrested in late August 2025 and charged with two misdemeanors: electronic communication harassment and the electronic disclosure of personal information. Reports indicate that these charges stemmed from her allegedly sharing heated posts on social media, including one that disclosed Scott’s personal phone number, which made him receive numerous calls and messages.

Earlier in the summer, concerns arose when police conducted a wellness check at a Utah resort after she made troubling comments online and to family members. Kelley was taken to a hospital for evaluation and placed under an involuntary psychiatric hold, although she denied having any mental illness, describing the experience as “surviving an involuntary 5150”.

Following her arrest, Kelley was released under strict conditions that include staying away from potential witnesses, avoiding drugs and alcohol, and continuing behavioral or psychiatric treatment.