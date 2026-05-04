Despite gloomy weather, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix delivered its usual dose of glamour as a host of A-listers descended on the paddock at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Among those spotted was Jimmy Fallon, who kept things casual in sunglasses while making his way through the paddock, pausing to greet fans and pose for photos. Social media star Alix Earle turned heads in a coordinated blue capri set, with onlookers describing her as “race ready” as she stopped by the Cadillac team garage.

Music icon DJ Khaled arrived with a large entourage and was later seen cooling off at one of the venue’s hospitality stations. On the sporting front, tennis legend Rafael Nadal was spotted in conversation inside the Aston Martin garage, while football icon Lionel Messi made an appearance with the Mercedes team.

Hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman also attended alongside his wife Isabela, adding to the event’s mix of entertainment, sport and nightlife figures.

Notably absent from the high-profile crowd was Kim Kardashian, who has been linked to Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton himself maintained a low profile, moving through the paddock with his hood up.

In the days leading up to the race, the city hosted a string of exclusive events that drew an equally impressive guest list.