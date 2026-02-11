From Leonardo DiCaprio to Timothée Chalamet: 2026 Oscar Nominees gather in L.A.

Hollywood’s biggest names came together in Los Angeles as the nominees for the 98th Academy Awards assembled for the annual Oscars class photo on Tuesday, February 10.

Held at the Academy Museum following the traditional nominees luncheon, the star-studded gathering brought together first-time contenders and seasoned veterans alike. Among those posing for the coveted group portrait were Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Stone, Kate Hudson, Jessie Buckley, Renate Reinsve and Rose Byrne.

Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, Wagner Moura, Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Amy Madigan, Wunmi Mosaku, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, Jacob Elordi, Delroy Lindo, Sean Penn and Stellan Skarsgård were also in attendance.

This year’s acting categories are stacked with talent. DiCaprio and Sean Penn each earned their sixth acting nominations. Meanwhile, Byrne, Taylor, Moura and Lindo celebrated their first-ever acting nominations, marking a major milestone in their careers.

Leading this year’s nominations is Sinners, which made history with an unprecedented 16 nominations — the most ever received by a single film. The Best Picture lineup features 10 films: Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners and Train Dreams.

The 98th Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, March 15, on ABC and will stream on Hulu. The ceremony will be hosted by Conan O’Brien.