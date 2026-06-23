From David Narey’s toepoke to the opening game of France 98, World Cup clashes between Brazil and Scotland became a staple at the tournament towards the end of the last century and the teams renew acquaintances in a decisive final group game on Wednesday.

The Group C encounter in Miami will be the fifth meeting of the nations on the biggest stage, making it one of the most played fixtures in tournament history.

Not the most played outright, because Brazil have faced Sweden seven times including in the 1958 final and in the 1994 semi-finals.

There have also been seven meetings of Argentina and Germany or West Germany, three of which have come in finals.

But the Selecao and the Scots faced off four times at World Cups between 1974 and 1998, all in the group stage — after all, Scotland have never gone beyond the first round.

Narey’s strike in Seville in 1982 remains an iconic World Cup moment, but it did not really have the desired effect as it simply stirred the Brazil of Socrates and Zico to life — they came back to win 4-1.

In 1974 in West Germany, Kenny Dalglish’s Scotland held the Brazil of Jairzinho and Rivellino to a goalless draw, and were ultimately eliminated on goal difference.

A late Mueller goal gave the Brazilians a 1-0 victory in Turin at Italia 90, and in 1998 Scotland prevented Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Bebeto from scoring only for Tom Boyd’s own goal to decide the contest 2-1 in favour of the World Cup holders.

So can Scotland upset the odds and finally beat the Brazilians at the World Cup?

“Brazil have got an amazing history and we obviously want to disrupt that on Wednesday,” said defender Jack Hendry, whose namesake Colin captained Scotland in that 1998 game.

Shot at history

Scotland are hoping to make history by qualifying for the knockout phase for the first time, after starting their campaign with a 1-0 win over Haiti in Boston.

That was followed by a 1-0 defeat against Morocco, but a draw here will almost certainly take them through as one of the eight best third-placed sides — in fact they could even yet advance with a defeat, and three points.

“If there’s a nation to play to get to the next round, we want to do it against these type of teams, so it’s going to be a great spectacle,” added Hendry.

“Scotland against Brazil in Miami to make some history is something you dream of,” said John McGinn, who was just three when the nations last met at the tournament.

The fixture perhaps doesn’t have quite the same aura for Brazil, the record five-time World Cup winners.

They are just focused on getting the job done and advancing to the next round in the best possible position in the group — a win will be required to make sure of that, as they and Morocco both have four points so far.

Brazil are without Barcelona forward Raphinha due to injury but this could be the occasion for Neymar to finally make his return for the Selecao.

The 34-year-old, his country’s all-time record scorer, was called up by coach Carlo Ancelotti despite not having appeared for Brazil since October 2023 due to injury.

He then, almost inevitably, suffered another injury to his right calf which has kept him out of the team’s two games so far in the United States, but the ex-Paris Saint-Germain superstar is now ready to play.

“We saw the quality he has in training, we were speechless,” said Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli on Monday.

“When you look at the shape he is in you can see that he is desperate to get out there and we are delighted to have him.”

Brazil’s last meeting with Scotland was a friendly in 2011 in London, in which Neymar scored twice on just his third cap.

Full-back Aaron Hickey remains a doubt for Scotland after not playing against Morocco.