From nightmare to diss track: NLE The Great on the spiritual origins of "KO"

Rapper NLE The Great, formerly known as NLE Choppa, has shared that his recent diss track aimed at Young Boy Never Broke Again, titled “KO”, was inspired by a striking dream he believes was divinely sent.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Memphis-born artist described how this vision marked a significant moment in both his spiritual journey and musical growth.

NLE recounted being “awakened out of his sheep” by a disturbing dream in which he held a young boy’s head and presented it to the boy’s father. Although the imagery was unsettling, it prompted him to pray, leading to what he felt was divine guidance to create the track. “I never want to feel like my devotion is questioned”, he stated. “The steps were ordered and I did them”.

The distrack which samples 2Pac’s iconic “Hit ‘Em Up”, critiques Young Boy’s influence over his fans NLE positions himself as a figure of spiritual accountability rather than outright hostility, clarifying, “It’s not him personally… I love him, but I had to be revelation in this situation”.

During the interview, NLE also addressed his recent name change, explaining that it symbolizes his growth and alignment with a higher purpose. He noted, “Choppa represented ruthlessness. Now I’m learning how to use that energy for truth. The Great reflects progress and purpose”.

Beyond the conflict, NLE spoke about his faith, upbringing and his reconcile relationship with his father after years of emotional distance. “Forgiveness started the healing”, he remarked. “We’re both growing”.

As he looks ahead, NLE expressed confidence in his upcoming album, declaring it to be a global statement: “Number one that’s all. That’s it. Number one in the whole world.”