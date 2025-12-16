From sci-fi to drama: Elle Fanning on her intense filming schedule

American actress Elle Fanning opened up about the hectic filming schedule of Sentimental Value and Predators: Badlands. The Maleficent star has been making headlines with back-to-back roles in hit films.

A Complete Unknown actress had Zoom meetings with directors Dan Trachtenberg (Predator: Badlands) and Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value) about their respective projects and decided she wanted to be in them both, even though they were filming at the same time.

She said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “I talked to (Trachtenberg) on Zoom… and we agreed to do it, and he told me it was filming pretty soon in New Zealand”.

Fanning continued, “Just when I was getting ready to go off there, my agents called me and they said, ‘Joachim Trier has a film that he’s thinking about you for.’ I was like, ‘Oh gosh, I really want to do this too’”.

Sharing her tough schedule, Fanning recalled, “The final conclusion was I went to Oslo (in Norway) very soon after the call with Joachim, and we had a rehearsal week with everyone.”

From there she went to New Zealand for four months for filming after wrapping up she flew to France and drove to Deauville (American Film Festival).

She added, “We shot that and then just we were off to Oslo”. Sentimental Value, follows Fanning as a famous American actress named Rachel Kemp, who meets European director Gustav Borg (Stellan Skarsgard) at a film festival and is cast in his next movie, a personal drama shooting in Norway.

Meanwhile, Predators: Badland was about an outcast young predator named Dek, teams up with a damaged synthetic android, named Thia, on a hostile planet.

Talking about the vast difference in genre of films, Fanning said, “It was wild. But honestly, I feel like it informs Rachel, coming off of a big action film.”

Sentimental Value is nominated for eight Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Supporting Actress.