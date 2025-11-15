From toy shelves to movie screens: Sony Pictures to feature Labubu in films

Sony Pictures has secured the screen rights to Labubu, the beloved Chinese toyline featuring scruffy and cute monster figurines, with plans to adapt it into a feature film.

The contract signed this week could potentially launch a new franchise. Though no producer, director or animation/ live-action form has been announced.

Labubu was designed by Hong Kong-born, European-based artist Kasing Lung. Initially, it was produced by How2 Work. The toys gained widespread popularity after a Chinese retailer, Pop Mart, began manufacturing and selling them in 2019.

Labubu’s success stems from the brand’s “blind box” sales strategy, which encourages collectors to buy multiple toys without knowing which figures they will receive, driving a lucrative secondary market. Limited edition Labubu collectables have even sold for six-figure prices in auctions and online sales.

Last year, celebrity endorsements further fueled Labubu’s rise. K-pop star Lisa of Blackpink famously used the toys as accessories in 2024, boosting international awareness.

The toy line includes a diverse cast of characters such as the titular Labubu, the leader Zimomo, the companion Mokoko and boyfriend Tycoco. Earlier this year, Pop Mart announced a remarkable 350% increase in profits, highlighting the growing global appeal of the toy line.

The Labubu film follows a recent trend of toys inspiring movies, rather than the reverse. Successful examples include The Lego Movie and Barbie, both of which achieved critical acclaim and significant box office success. Industry insiders are watching to see if Labubu can replicate the success of these franchises.

Sony Pictures has not yet provided details regarding the creative team or the film’s release schedule. However, this announcement represents a significant move toward introducing the collectable toy phenomenon to moviegoers around the world.