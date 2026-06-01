From Young Kate to Streaming Queen: Ella Bright Leads TV’s Biggest New Hit

Before she became the breakout lead of Prime Video’s global hit Off Campus, 19-year-old Ella Bright had already stepped into one of Britain’s most scrutinized roles — playing a teenage Kate Middleton in Netflix’s The Crown.

Now, just three years later, the actress who once called portraying the future Queen “a daunting task” is topping streaming charts worldwide and proving her Crown debut was only the beginning.

The Role That Started It All

Royal fans might remember Bright from The Crown Season 6, where she appeared as a 16-year-old Catherine in the pivotal episode “Alma Mater.” The flashback depicted a chance London encounter between a young Kate, Princess Diana, and Prince William — a moment that foreshadowed the future Princess of Wales’ path. Bright, then just 16 herself, admitted the role felt intimidating.

“Determined to get the role right, she got herself in interviews and worked closely with a dialect coach to perfect Kate’s distinctive accent,” reflecting on mastering the Princess’s polished speaking style as “one of the most enjoyable parts of filming”. After filming, she proudly posted a photo of her dressing room door labeled “Young Kate Middleton,” calling the opportunity “a dream come true”.

The role later passed to Meg Bellamy, who portrayed Kate during her St Andrews university years.

Off Campus Turns Her Into a Global Name

Fast forward to May 13, 2026: Bright is now headlining Prime Video’s Off Campus, a college romance drama based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling novels. The series shot to #1 on streaming charts globally within days of release.

At the center is Hannah Wells, played by Bright, whose unexpected romance with hockey captain Garrett Graham has captivated audiences worldwide.

The show’s success has sent Bright’s social media following past three million, marking a meteoric rise for the actress who once worked at Legoland before responding to an open casting call. From learning Kate’s mannerisms to leading a franchise with international buzz, Bright’s career is entering an exciting new chapter — one that proves her Crown training ground paid off.

Why Viewers Recognized Her

While many Off Campus fans are just discovering Bright, Crown devotees clocked her immediately. Her brief but memorable turn as teenage Kate showed a poise and attention to detail that carried into her first major leading role. As one of the few actresses to portray the Princess of Wales on screen — alongside Meg Bellamy, Charlotte Riley in BBC’s King Charles III, and others — Bright brought a grounded authenticity to a figure the world knows intimately.

From Kensington Palace corridors in The Crown to campus romance in Off Campus, Ella Bright has gone from playing royalty to becoming streaming royalty herself. And with Off Campus already renewed buzz, this is likely just season one of her reign.