‘Frozen 3’ directors hints at Anna and Kristoff wedding in upcoming film

Frozen fans are buzzing with excitement as new hints suggest a major romantic milestone could be on the way in the upcoming third installment.

Directors Jennifer Lee and Trent Correy have seemingly teased that Anna and Kristoff may finally tie the knot in the highly anticipated third installment of the beloved franchise.

The speculation began during a behind-the-scenes segment featured in a Disney+ Insider special, where the filmmakers were giving a tour of the newly opened World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris. During the visit, references to “big wedding plans” caught attention, sparking widespread fan excitement online.

“We hear there are big wedding plans happening,” Jennifer said.

Adding to the buzz, interactions with cast members portraying the characters further fueled the theory. “Oh, yes! I’m so excited,” the girl portraying the queen replied.

Trent then asks if she’s doing all the wedding planning, to which Anna says, “Olaf said he likes to be in charge of all the party planning in Arendelle, and he told us that him and Kristoff had been planning a really big surprise for the Snowflower Festival.”

While Disney has yet to officially confirm plot details or release a full synopsis, earlier reports from a consumer products showcase had already suggested that Frozen 3 would expand on the characters’ personal journeys and relationships.

Frozen 3 is currently scheduled for release in 2027.