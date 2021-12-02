FSC hears pleas challenging Trans-­gender Persons right to inheritance

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Thursday heard a petition with regard to Trans-gender persons right to inheritance of property, ARY News reported.

A bench of the FSC, comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Noor Meskanzai, Justice Dr Syed Mohammad Anwar and Justice Khadim Hussain M. Shaikh, heard the petitions over Trans persons right to inheritance of family property.

Nayyab Ali, a transgender activist and expert on gender equality, submitted a written reply in the court on behalf of trans-gender persons.

In the reply, Nayyab Ali asked the court to dismiss the petitions as “…the mechanism already present in the law and hearing of these petitions will be harmful”.

The petitions challenging the Trans-­gender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018, for being repugnant to the Islamic injunctions.

In an earlier hearing, the court observed it had become necessary to seek assistance of the AGP since one section of the society believed that the rights of trans persons had been usurped through the law while others said the law was against injunctions of the religion.

The court however observed that transgender persons being citizens of the country had all rights enshrined in the constitution.

The National Assembly on May 8, 2018, had enacted the transgender persons law to provide legal recognition to transgender persons and prohibit discrimination and harassment.

