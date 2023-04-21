Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in action with ‘Fubar’

Actor-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in action with his first-ever TV series ‘Fubar’ for streaming giant Netflix.

Schwarzenegger, 75, bagged a role of a CIA agent in Netflix’s spy-adventure web series co-starring, Monica Barbaro and is all set for his digital debut next month.

The makers dropped the official trailer of the title on Wednesday. The two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer begins with a look into the life of a CIA agent Luke Burner [Schwarzenegger], who is about to retire. He is assigned to one last mission and gets paired with another agent, to find out that his daughter Emma [Barbaro] is a CIA agent as well.

The duo have to navigate and figure out their new dynamic to complete their mission.

As per the official synopsis of the show, “When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie, and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, FUBAR tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action, and humour.”

Apart from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro, the cast of the series, also include Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Fortune Feimster, Barbara Eve Harris, Gabriel Luna, Fabian Udenio, and Travis Van Winkle. Netflix stirs controversy with ‘Queen Cleopatra’ documentary trailer

Nick Santora, created the series, while Schwarzenegger himself, along with Santora, Scott Sullivan, Adam Higgs, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Boost, Holly Dale, and Phil Abraham, is the executive producer of the show.

‘Fubar’ is set to premiere on May 25.

