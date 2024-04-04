LHC seeks reply from federal govt over fuel prices hike

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday issued notices to the Oil and Gas Regulator Authority (OGRA), the federal government, the petroleum ministry and others on a petition challenging the hike in petroleum products prices, ARY News reported.

Judicial Activism Panel chairman Azhar Siddique advocate moved the plea in the LHC over hike in fuel prices. Siddique in his plea said the recent hike in fuel prices will bring an inflation storm and urged the court to strike down the decision of jacking up the fuel prices.

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC heard the petition challenging the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products.

After a preliminary hearing, the court issued notices to the official respondents to file their response to the petition.

Read more: Petrol price jacked up, diesel’s slashed

On Sunday (March 31), the government increased price of petrol by Rs9.66 per litre but slashed the price of high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs3.32 per litre.

With the latest announcement, the price of petrol has been increased from Rs279.75 to Rs289.41 per litre; while the high speed diesel (HSD) rate reduced to Rs282.24 from Rs278.92.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that the changes were due to a corresponding rise in petrol prices and a decrease in HSD prices in the international market.