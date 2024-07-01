LHC moved against recent hike in fuel prices

LAHORE: Hike in fuel prices has been challenged in the Lahore High Court on Monday, ARY News reported.

The plea was moved by Azhar Siddique Advocate, the chairman of the Judicial Activism Panel in the Lahore High Court.

The plea stated that the federal government has jacked up the prices of petroleum products which would lead to a further rise in inflation.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to declare the recent increase in fuel prices void, as the prices in the international market witnessed a massive decrease.

Masses should be given relief by decreasing oil prices in accordance with the international market.

Terming the decision of fuel price hike against basic fundamental rights, Azhar Siddique urged the court to strike down the recent fuel price hike notification.

On Sunday, the federal government increased the petrol price in the country by Rs 7.45 per litre for the next fortnight.

The Finance Division issued a notification to fix the price of petrol at Rs265.61 per litre, Rs7.45 up from the previous Rs258.16 per litre, burdening the inflation-hit public.

Similarly, high-speed diesel (HSD) is now available for Rs277.45 per litre, Rs 9.56 up from the previous rate of Rs 267.89 per litre.