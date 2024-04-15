Fuel shortage feared as oil tanker owners announce strike

ISLAMABAD: The Oil Tankers Owners Association announced that fuel supply would remain suspended from Tuesday against what it called an ‘injustice’ measurement by the authorities concerned, ARY News reported.

The association said that it would not be supplying petroleum products in Gilgit Baltistan, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and even at all airports across the country.

The Oil Tankers Owners’ Association said that they had approached the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad for redressal of their grievances but to no avail.

“The supply will remain suspended until our demands are met,” the Oil Tankers Owner Association added.

The association asked the authorities to accept their demands including filling under a metered system. It added that the authorities had violated the agreement made on February 20.

“The supply of fuel will remain suspended as a symbolic protest until our demands are met,” the association added.