Fuel shortage to shut down ‘entire humanitarian operation’ in Gaza: UN

UNITED NATIONS: Lack of fuel is jeopardizing ‘the entire architecture of the humanitarian response’ in the Israel-blockaded Gaza, where raw sewage is now flowing in the streets, the head of UNRWA, the UN agency that assists Palestine refugees said.

In a wide-ranging briefing to journalists in Geneva, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini reiterated calls for a ceasefire and addressed misinformation targeting the agency, including claims that aid is being diverted.

He said, “He has also received reports of UN schools being used for military purposes.”

In his briefing, Lazzarini, the UNRWA chief, said he had received reports that Gaza was under a communications blackout due to the lack of fuel.

He repeated his earlier warning that UNRWA was running out of fuel, thus putting lifesaving support to 2.2 million in Gaza at risk. Everything from aid delivery, to water supply, to even accessing cash from ATM machines would be impacted.

“We will not be able to uphold our commitment to provide for the Palestinian people any longer,” he said. “I do believe there is a deliberate attempt to strangle our operation and paralyze the UNRWA operation.”

Lazzarini outlined the total devastation of nearly six weeks of conflict which he said had sparked the largest displacement of Palestinians since 1948.

“Thousands of people have fled northern Gaza for the south, arriving “dehydrated, hungry, exhausted and shell-shocked.”

“UNRWA schools are now hosting more than 800,000 people amid dire conditions and lack of food, water and adequate sanitation. More than 30 per cent of people in shelters are already exhibiting skin illnesses.”

He also addressed some of UNRWA’s latest concerns as well as ‘misunderstandings’ or ‘misinformation’.

Although people have been evacuating from the north, one-third of all killings have occurred in the south, he said, stressing that ‘there is nowhere safe in Gaza’, including UN compounds, from Israeli bombardments.

“Up to 60 of them have been hit since the beginning of the conflict. We had more than 60 people now killed. We had hundreds of people injured,” he said.

Lazzarini reported that UN facilities “have been violated over the last six weeks quite regularly”.

In recent days he has received reports that several UNRWA schools have been used for military purposes “including a recent discovery of weapons in schools and including the positioning of Israeli forces in at least two UN schools.”

“I have received or heard reports and allegations- again, I’m not in a position to confirm it– that…in the north, where we have a ground military operation, that reportedly there might have been weapons found in schools. And reportedly also we heard through social media that there have been also Israeli military forces positioning in UN compound,” he said at one point.

He stressed that this was a “blatant violation” which also endangers UNRWA colleagues on the ground.

“If this information (is) correct, it needs to be pushed back and condemned,” he said.