Petrol Relief 2026: Pakistan announces eligibility criteria

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja has announced that fuel subsidies will only be provided to vehicles registered with the Excise Department, as part of the government’s relief package, ARY News reported.

The federal government, under the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has begun implementing the relief measures ahead of schedule to ease public hardship. The digital transfer system for subsidies was officially launched last night to ensure transparency and efficiency.

Addressing a press conference alongside Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, Shaza Fatima outlined key conditions for eligibility. She emphasized that only vehicles with complete registration records will qualify, while unregistered or improperly documented vehicles will be excluded to ensure the subsidy reaches deserving recipients.

Officials confirmed that all provincial governments have shared data of registered vehicles with the federal authorities to facilitate a transparent payment process. The initiative is being directly overseen by the prime minister, while a steering committee headed by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is reviewing progress multiple times a day.

Bilal Azhar Kayani also shared key figures related to petroleum relief, stating that motorcycle owners will receive a subsidy of Rs100 per litre. He added that the government has already spent Rs129 billion over the past three weeks to keep fuel prices stable and shield the public from additional financial burden.

The government has also announced a special relief package for public transport and goods transport operators as part of broader support measures.

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