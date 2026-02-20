'Fukushima: A Nuclear Nightmare': HBO to premiere documentary

HBO is set for the debut of the original documentary Fukushima: A Nuclear Nightmare.

The documentary will make its debut on HBO on March 10. The documentary, directed by James Jones, known for HBO’s Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, is set to debut from 9:00 to 10:40 pm ET/PT. The film is also co-directed by Megum I Inman (Atomic People). The film will be available on HBO Max.

The documentary recalled the harrowing events of March 2011, when Japan experienced a 9.0-magnitude earthquake, the strongest on record. This disaster unleashed a devastating tsunami that obliterated the northeastern coast, claiming over 20,000 lives.

However, an even greater peril emerged at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, where the tsunami compromised the cooling systems of three reactors. As radiation levels surged and hydrogen explosions threatened the facility, Japanese leaders faced the daunting task of potentially evacuating Tokyo, home to 35 million residents.

The film reconstructed the nine critical days following the disaster, detailing the struggles of control-room engineers working to prevent a meltdown, the political leaders tackling unprecedented challenges, and the ordinary citizens facing the aftermath.

At the core of the narrative are the Fukushima 50, the power plant workers risking their lives under the command of Prime Minister Naoto Kan. These men, who endured immense pressure and isolation while entering the reactors to avert catastrophe, share their experiences publicly for the first time, shedding light on their burdens of guilt and stigma.

The documentary featured testimonies from a diverse group, including Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant engineers, government advisors, American consultants, journalists, TEPCO officials, and emergency responders.

Produced by HBO Documentary Films in association with Blast Films and Dogwoof, the film is directed by James Jones and co-produced by Megumi Inman. Executive producers include Tanya Winston, Sacha Baveystock, James Jones, and Danny Horan for Dogwoof, as well as Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Tina Nguyen for HBO.