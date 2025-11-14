Full Court unanimously updates the supreme court rules, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court convened a Full Court meeting on Friday, after parliament passed the 27th constitutional amendment — prompting two judges to resign.

According to the statement issued by the SC, the Full Court unanimously approved updates to the Supreme Court Rules, 2025.

The revisions were based on recommendations prepared by a committee comprising Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi.

The Committee was constituted under Rule 1(4) of Order I of the Supreme Court Rules, 2025 to remove the difficulties arising in giving effect to its provisions.

The Full Court extended sincere appreciation to each member of the Committee individually for undertaking such a massive task of meticulously reviewing the Supreme Court Rules, 1980, drafting the Supreme Court Rules, 2025 and addressing the suggestions thereon for removal of difficulties, the statement noted.

The court stated that the updated Supreme Court Rules, 2025 are to improve service delivery and ensure inexpensive and expeditious administration of justice.

The Full Court also unanimously approved grant of status of Senior Advocate Supreme Court to Muhammad Munir Paracha, Advocate, Supreme Court of Pakistan in terms of Rule 5 of Order IV of the Supreme Court Rules, 2025, the statement concluded.

Chief Justice (CJ) Yahya Afridi of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) had called the Full Court session after three judges of the SC wrote letters to the CJ requesting the session.

Earlier, two senior judges of the Supreme Court — Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah — resigned from their positions following the passage of the constitutional amendment.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah have sent their resignation to President Asif Zardari.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah resignation comprises seven pages, has declared the 27th Amendment a severe attack on the Constitution of Pakistan.

The senior judge said that justice has moved away from the common man, and the vulnerable have become helpless in front of the powerful due to the 27th Amendment.

He said that this amendment has divided the top court of the country, and the nation has been pushed back several decades after destroying the independence of the judiciary.