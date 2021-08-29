Full licences to be issued to medical graduates for practice: PMC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has termed the organization of National Licencing Examination (NLE) ‘successful’ and announced that full licences will be immediately issued to the successful medical graduates for practice in the country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) organised National Licencing Examination (NLE) for the first time. The exam was held in five major cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Karachi.

The PMC spokesperson said that it is necessary for medical graduates to clear the National Licencing Examination (NLE) for getting their registration to continue medical practice in Pakistan.

The spokesperson added that 1,470 candidates appeared in the NLE Step 1 exams including 1,164 foreign and 306 local medical graduates. 1,160 medical graduates have cleared the NLE exam, whereas, another exam will be organised in December for 123 candidates who have failed to appear.

The successful medical graduates will be immediately issued full licences for medical practice and the NLE exam will be organised four times a year. The passed foreign graduates in List A will be issued licences after step two clearance, whereas, interim licences will be issued to the passed foreign graduates in List B and C.