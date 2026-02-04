Fullmetal Alchemist creator launches Yomi no Tsugai anime

Hiromu Arakawa, best known as the creator of Fullmetal Alchemist, is returning to television anime with Yomi no Tsugai (Daemons of the Shadow Realm), marking her first major anime adaptation since the conclusion of the long-running franchise.

The new series is scheduled to premiere on April 4, 2026, and a newly released trailer offers an early look at its visual style and narrative direction.

The Yomi no Tsugai (Daemons of the Shadow Realm) trailer highlights a darker, more folkloric tone, with crisp animation and an emphasis on mystery and atmosphere rather than spectacle alone. Production materials indicate that the anime is planned as a multi-season project, with the initial rollout covering the story’s first two arcs.

Yomi no Tsugai (Daemons of the Shadow Realm) centers on twins Yuru and Asa, who are reunited years after being separated in childhood and discover they share the ability to control paired supernatural entities known as Tsugai, or Daemons.

Unlike Fullmetal Alchemist, which built its story around a structured system of alchemy and industrial-era science, Arakawa’s latest work draws heavily from Japanese folklore and high fantasy traditions.

The original manga has received steady praise for its world-building and its focus on character relationships, elements that have long been associated with Arakawa’s storytelling.

While comparisons to Fullmetal Alchemist are inevitable, Yomi no Tsugai has been positioned as a distinct work rather than a direct continuation of earlier themes.

Where Fullmetal Alchemist was defined by tight plotting, clear narrative rules, and limited power escalation, Yomi no Tsugai (Daemons of the Shadow Realm) approaches its conflict through rural isolation and supernatural systems governed by folklore rather than science.

Early materials suggest a similar emphasis on narrative discipline, with fewer extraneous elements and a balance between action and story progression.

With its anime adaptation now officially dated, Yomi no Tsugai represents Arakawa’s most significant return to the medium in over a decade after Fullmetal Alchemist.