Fully funded scholarships announced for Balochistan students

QUETTA: The Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) has officially launched the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Matric District Toppers Fully Funded Scholarship Program for the academic year 2026.

The announcement was made by BEEF Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Khalid Mandai under the special directives of Mir Sarfraz Bugti.

The program continues BEEF’s efforts to provide higher education opportunities to talented students across the province. It is specifically designed for students from all districts of Balochistan who secured top positions in the annual matriculation examinations of 2026.

According to the provisional merit list, the top 10 students from each district — including five boys and five girls — will receive fully funded scholarships.

The merit list has been prepared using data provided by the respective education boards. However, officials clarified that the list is provisional, and students who obtained high marks but do not find their names included may submit scholarship forms or objections to the BEEF office by June 30, 2026.

The initiative aims to ensure that deserving students receive financial support to continue their education without financial barriers.

Read More: Pakistan launches Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships for Students from Bangladesh

Earlier, The second phase of the Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships under Pakistan–Bangladesh Knowledge Corridor was launched with the inauguration of the Pakistan Education Expo 2026 at a local hotel in Dhaka today.

The program was organised by the Pakistan High Commission in Bangladesh in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC).

Representatives from 20 Pakistani universities and higher education institutions attended the event to present scholarship and study opportunities to Bangladeshi students.

The Pakistan–Bangladesh Knowledge Corridor was initiated following the visit of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar to Bangladesh in August 2025, during which he announced 500 scholarships for Bangladeshi students.

Officials from both countries say the initiative reflects a broader effort to strengthen bilateral ties through education, youth engagement and academic exchange.

The Expo was inaugurated by the Education Minister of Bangladesh, Dr. A.N.M. Ehsanul Hoque Milon.