‘Fundamental changes’ needed to improve border situation: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stressed the need for anti-terrorism traffic regulations on the Pak-Afghan border, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“In wake of recent terrorist attacks, there is a need for a fundamental change in the border situation,” the defence minister tweeted on X.

Afghanistan is the source of terrorism in Pakistan, he said, adding that despite Islamabad’s efforts, Kabul was not making any progress in this direction.

He continued: “Though Afghanistan has knowledge of terrorist hideouts, Afghan soil is being used against Pakistan. The Pak-Afghan border is different from the traditional borders of the rest of the world

“In the current situation when Kabul is not cooperating, Islamabad will have to enforce all international rules and regulations on this border and stop the terror traffic.