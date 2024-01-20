Fundamental rights monument being established in SC building: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa has expressed the resolve to dispose of a higher number of cases than those being filed.

Addressing an event in Islamabad today, he said five hundred and four cases were disposed of by the Supreme Court in the last week as compared to three hundred and thirty five cases that were filed during this period.

The Chief Justice said a total of five thousand, three hundred and five cases were disposed of by the Supreme Court in three months between September 2023 and December 2023.

Qazi Faez Isa said that a fundamental rights monument is being established in the Supreme Court building which will be open and the public have free access to it.

Earlier today, Supreme Court’s Justice Athar Minalllah said that the judges should fear no one and they should particularly not get influenced by the criticism on social media.

Speaking at a training workshop organized for court reporters in Islamabad on Saturday, Justice Athar Minallah maintained that any judge influenced by social media would be violating their oath.

“A judge influenced by criticism would violate his oath”, he said, adding that judge should be independent and should not be influenced by criticism.

Referring to a historic speech by the founder of Pakistan delivered on August 11, 1947, Justice Minallah highlighted the initiation of an endless series of censorship on the state. He said criticism is an examination for the judiciary, and while everyone has the right to criticize, they should also trust the judiciary.