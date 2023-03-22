Funeral prayers of martyr Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki offered

RAWALPINDI: The funeral prayer of Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki, who embraced martyrdom during an encounter with hardcore terrorists in Angoor Adda, South Waziristan yesterday, was performed at Race Course Rawalpindi today, ARY News quoted ISPR on Wednesday.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, DG Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and a large number of serving and retired military officers & soldiers, government officials, Parliamentarians and public attended the funeral.

The martyred officer was buried at Army Graveyard with full military honours in acknowledgement of his services to the nation.

Throughout his military career, Brigadier Barki remained involved in active counter-terrorism operations and successfully dismantled numerous terrorist networks in KPK and Balochistan. He was monumental in neutralizing the terrorist networks involved in the APS attack in 2016, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The nation recognizes his meritorious services in life and the supreme sacrifice offered for Pakistan. The armed forces and intelligence agencies stand resilient against terrorism and reaffirm the resolve to eradicate this menace of terrorism at all costs.

