Furious Chenab River flow crosses one mln cusecs at Khanki

LAHORE: The National Disaster Management Authority Wednesday said that the Chenab River’s flood flow has crossed one million cusecs at Khanki, well above the eight-lac designed water capacity of the headworks.

The NDMA has apprehended that the extreme river flooding could damage hydraulic structure of the headworks. “All rescue operations are being monitored on the instructions of the prime minister.”

Officials have said that Chenab River has been in extremely high flood at Qadirabad headworks with inflow and outflow of the river reached to 9,35,000 cusecs.

Floodwater has entered in dozens of villages and crops at thousands of acres have been affected in flooding.

The district administration Mandi Bahauddin decided to break the protective embankment and with a controlled blast the dyke has been broken near Qadirabad to divert the floodwater.

Rescue sources have said that over 100 people have been evacuated to safer places, and five flood relief camps and nine boating points have been activated.

Heavy monsoon rains in Punjab and release of water from India into Chenab, Sutlej and Ravi rivers have created grim flooding situation in Pakistan’s province.