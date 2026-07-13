KARACHI: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday approved a fund of Rs 507.6 million for the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), ARY News reported.

The funds have been provided on the instructions of Federal Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. ARY News has also acquired a key document confirming the approval of the grant.

The HEC has directed the National Bank of Pakistan’s Shaheed-e-Millat Road branch to release the amount.

This financial assistance will be provided under the budget allocation for the new financial year 2026–2027. The funds are slated to be transferred from the budget head designated for Professional and Technical Universities.

The Executive Director of the HEC approved the grant for the university following the directives issued by Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Earlier at the start of this month, FUUAST teachers staged a protest outside the Karachi Press Club, demanding payment of salaries, pensions, house rent ceiling, medical benefits and arrears. The protesting faculty attempted to march towards the Governor House but were stopped by police before entering the Red Zone. Following negotiations, the demonstrators returned to the Press Club.

Teachers claimed that house rent ceiling payments have been pending for 26 months, pensions for four months, salaries for two months, and multiple arrears remain unpaid. They also alleged that Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari has issued legal notices worth millions of rupees against staff members demanding salaries, and further accused him of harassment of female faculty members.

The teachers called upon President Asif Ali Zardari, who is the university’s chancellor, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (pro-chancellor), and HEC Chairman Dr Niaz Ahmed to take immediate notice of the situation.