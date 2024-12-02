Karachi professor dismissed from services for harassing female colleague

Federal Ombudsman on Monday announced the dismissal of a professor in Karachi for harassing a female colleague, ARY News reported.

According to Federal Ombudsman for anti-harassment, Federal Urdu University for Arts and Science and Technology (FUUAST) professor Hafiz Ishaq was proven guilty for harassing female teacher.

According to the spokesperson of Federal Ombudsman office, lady professor filed complaint against Professor Hafiz Ishaq for ‘harassment’.

FUUAST professor Hafiz Ishaq was found guilty during the proceedings. He was dismissed from his services and was asked to deposit Rs1 million as fine from which Rs800,000 to be paid to the victim.

Read more: Court awards 10-year jail term to former KU teacher in harassment case

Earlier, a local court awarded 10-year sentence to a former assistant professor of Karachi University over harassing a female colleague on the internet.

The court also imposed 50,000 rupees fine on Dr. Farhan Kamrani, who was assistant professor at the psychology department of the university.

A female teacher in the complaint lodged with the FIA said that Kamrani had set up a fake social media profile impersonating her.

The FIA officials said that the lecturer’s photos were also doctored by the accused. Dr. Farhan Kamrani had posted immoral pictures on the fake social media account.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Cell had arrested Kamrani under the harassment charges.