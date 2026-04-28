Fuze Movie Review: A Tense Heist Thriller with a War Twist

Fuze (2025) is director David Mackenzie’s latest adrenaline-fueled thriller movie that combines explosive tension with classic heist action. This British crime film centers on a ticking time bomb scenario that creates the perfect cover for a daring bank robbery in the heart of London.

The Plot

In Fuze, a routine construction project in central London unearths a dormant World War II explosive device. As authorities evacuate the area and cut power lines, a criminal gang seizes the opportunity to execute a high-stakes diamond heist. The film weaves together three parallel storylines: bomb disposal expert Major Will Tranter (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), police Chief Superintendent Zuzana (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), and the ruthless robbers Karalis (Theo James) and X (Sam Worthington).

Why Fuze Works as a Dad-Friendly Thriller

Fuze succeeds through its fast-paced editing and gritty 1970s-style heist atmosphere. The opening hour delivers genuine nail-biting tension as the literal ticking clock creates mounting pressure. Mackenzie’s direction maintains an edgy, sweaty intensity that keeps viewers engaged, even when the plot takes some questionable turns in the final act.

Cast and Performances in Fuze

The Fuze ensemble features an overqualified cast bringing credibility to the material. Aaron Taylor-Johnson channels his Tenet energy as the bomb disposal specialist, while Gugu Mbatha-Raw anchors the police command center sequences. Theo James and Sam Worthington provide menacing presence as the calculating thieves exploiting the chaos.

Final Verdict: Should You Watch Fuze?

Fuze is unapologetically old-fashioned entertainment—thin on character development but heavy on suspense. While the ending doesn’t quite match the promise of its explosive setup, this switch-your-brain-off thriller adequately delivers the heist goods. For fans of daft, straightforward action cinema, Fuze lights the fuse on perfectly adequate viewing.

Rating: A solid, if unspectacular, genre exercise that prioritizes tension over depth.