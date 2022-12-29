G7 calls on Taliban to ‘urgently reverse’ women aid workers ban

LONDON: G7 foreign ministers on Thursday called on Afghanistan to “urgently reverse” a ban on women working in the country’s aid sector, a joint statement said.

The ministers said they were “gravely concerned that the Taliban’s reckless and dangerous order barring female employees of national and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from the workplace puts at risk millions of Afghans who depend on humanitarian assistance for their survival”.

“We call on the Taliban to urgently reverse this decision,” they said in the statement issued by Britain’s foreign ministry.

Afghanistan’s Taliban-run administration has ordered all local and foreign NGOs to stop female employees from coming to work, according to an economy ministry letter.

The letter, confirmed by economy ministry spokesperson, said the female employees were not allowed to work until further notice because some had not adhered to the administration’s interpretation of the Islamic dress code for women.

The letter said any NGO found not complying with the order would have their operating license revoked in Afghanistan.

The order came days after the Taliban-run administration ordered universities to close to women, prompting strong global condemnation and sparking some protests and heavy criticism inside Afghanistan.

