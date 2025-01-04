Influencer who lost 200 kg dies after struggling with weight loss journey

Brazilian influencer Gabriel Freitas, who lost nearly 200 kg, passed away at the age of 37 on December 30. He died from cardiorespiratory arrest, according to reports.

According to international media outlets, Gabriel Freitas, who once weighed over 380 kg, had struggled with obesity for many years. Gabriel Freitas shared his journey of fighting the chronic disease on his Instagram, where he had almost 71,000 followers.

Gabriel had regained almost 400 kg after the deaths of his father and brother. His goal was to reach a weight of 100 kg, without relying on surgery or medication.

His friend, Ricardo Gouvea, confirmed his death, sharing the news on social media. He described Gabriel Freitas as someone who never gave up, stating that he was “on a diet” at the time of his death. Ricardo also mentioned that he couldn’t be there as he was on duty.

In 2015, Gabriel Freitas weighed 320 kg. Over the next year and a half, he lost 206 kg through a balanced diet and exercise, reaching a weight of 114 kg. However, after losing his father and brother, he regained the weight and hit 380 kg once again.

Gabriel Freitas documented his weight loss journey on his YouTube channel, “My Parallel Universe,” where he introduced himself as a 29-year-old man weighing 320 kg. He shared his struggles and progress, hoping to inspire others to lose weight without surgery or medication.

Gabriel Freitas said, “I want to help you with motivation and show that it’s possible to lose weight naturally. Welcome to my life.”

Gabriel became widely known in 2017 after appearing on a popular Brazilian TV program called Programa do Gugu. The show featured a segment called Virou Outra Pessoa, meaning “Become Another Person,” where Gabriel shared his remarkable story of losing over 190 kg through diet and exercise.

After the death of his family members, Gabriel went through deep mourning and began to gain weight again, eventually reaching 380 kg. Despite his challenges, he continued to pursue a healthier lifestyle until his untimely death.