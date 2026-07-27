Gabrielle Cheyenne addresses viral Usher moment?

Gabrielle Cheyenne, Usher’s concert guest, has spoken out following an uncomfortable on-stage exchange with the R&B singer that went viral online.

The 24-year-old nurse, who was invited on stage during the music icon’s Nashville gig, responded to criticism from fans who felt she did not react as expected during the singer’s personalized performance.

The “Yeah!” singer was performing his 2004 hit “Can U Handle It?” when Gabrielle Cheyenne joined him for his trademark fan interaction on stage. However, upon noticing her nervousness, the American singer-songwriter immediately addressed the audience, stating, “I don’t think she wanna be onstage, y’all,” before wrapping up the segment.

The nurse responded to the online backlash on Facebook, writing: “First off NOBODY is declining to go on stage. I looked good asf, you thought I wasn’t gonna let THOUSANDS of people see me?? On the big screen, where you bitches will never be????”

She clarified that she and her mother originally had floor tickets before the singer’s team approached them and moved them to the VIP area. “My mom and I had FLOOR SEATS. Their team approached us and moved us to VIP before the show even started !!” Gabrielle continued.

Usher pidió que una fan bajara del escenario tras notar incomodidad en la interacción que tuvo con ella en su concierto. En redes, muchos aseguran que todo fue porque ella era fan de Chris Brown. 👀 ¿Qué opinas? Video por: kollegekidd en X pic.twitter.com/Gmc0JkMasR — EstiloDF (@EstiloDF) July 26, 2026

She went on to reveal that she was not told which artist she would be going on stage with, adding, “They don’t say who you’re going up there for!!”

Furthermore, Gabrielle Cheyenne addressed the internet criticism by explaining that she was not uncomfortable in the spotlight, but rather unprepared for the specific reaction viewers expected from her.