Gabrielle Henry's recovery is slower than expected post accident

Miss Universe 2025 Jamaica Gabrielle Henry is continuing to receive intensive medical care after her frightening fall from the Miss Universe stage and doctors say her recovery is progressing far more slowly than they had wished.

The twenty-eight-year-old contestant slipped during the preliminary evening gown round in Thailand and tumbled off the edge of the stage, prompting an immediate rush of medical staff and a wave of concern from viewers who witnessed the moment in real time.

Her family travelled to be by her side, and her sister, Dr Phylicia Henry Samuels, has now confirmed that Gabrielle is not improving at the pace medical teams had anticipated. The update was shared through the Miss Universe Jamaica organisation, which explained that she remains in the intensive care unit and will stay there for at least a week while specialists continue close monitoring and further tests.

Her sister described the situation with quiet honesty, noting that Gabrielle is receiving detailed care but is not doing as well as the family had hoped.

The comments reflect the seriousness of her condition and have left fans worried for the once vibrant contestant who had been considered a standout presence before the accident.

The fall itself happened during an elegant walk across the runway while she was wearing a sparkling orange gown and high heels. Witnesses said she appeared confident just moments before she misjudged a step and slipped entirely off the platform.

Medical staff transported her to Paolo Rangsit Hospital, where early examinations ruled out life threatening injuries but still required extended observation due to the impact and subsequent complications.