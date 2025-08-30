Did THIS dark anime just overtake One Piece?

Gachiakuta has taken the anime world by storm, becoming one of the biggest anime news stories of the year by taking over One Piece and Kaiju No. 8 on Crunchyroll.

The dark shonen series has quickly risen in popularity on Crunchyroll, where it has now overtaken One Piece and Kaiju No. 8. This new anime has managed to achieve what few believed possible, dethroning One Piece, one of the most iconic titles in anime history.

The rise of Gachiakuta has been rapid, with only a handful of episodes aired so far. Despite its short run, the anime has secured a top spot on Crunchyroll’s rankings, making headlines in anime news across the globe.

Its bold storytelling, darker tone, and fresh approach to shōnen have helped it stand out in a season already packed with major releases.

One Piece remains a powerhouse in the anime industry, with decades of success and an unmatched legacy.

Yet even with its ongoing storylines and deep world-building, One Piece has temporarily fallen behind Gachiakuta in terms of streaming popularity. This shift has become a major talking point in anime news, as Crunchyroll viewers continue to push Gachiakuta ahead.

The series is expected to maintain its momentum, with several episodes still left this season. Fans of shōnen anime are watching closely to see whether Gachiakuta can hold its place and possibly secure the title of Crunchyroll’s most popular anime overall.

With its daring themes and willingness to go beyond the usual limits of the genre, Gachiakuta has already proven itself as one of the year’s must-watch shows. Whether it can extend its lead over One Piece will be revealed in the coming weeks, but for now, this new anime is the undisputed star of Crunchyroll.

