Gadani Jetty pink tide raises environmental concerns

GADANI: Gadani Jetty pink tide has caused widespread concern among marine scientists, environmentalists, and local communities, following the Balochistan coast, surprisingly turned pink from blue, ARY News reported.

Not only did the colour turn pink, but also dead fish sightings and bad odour were observed.

An on-site investigation was conducted on the directives of President Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed (Retd), by Marine experts from the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA).

According to their findings, the phenomenon, which is also known as a “pink tide”, took place due to blooms of salt-loving organisms, including bacteria and algae, flourishing in still, overheated water.

Laboratory analysis exposed major environmental stressors present in the ecosystem. The water temperature was recorded at 36.5°C, which is considered to be higher than the normal average for coasts.

Additionally, the salt concentration was indicated as 48 PPT, higher than the standard measurement of 35 PPT. Turbidity was found at 47 NTU, surpassing the standard range of 1–5 NTU.

The analysis also highlighted an excessive presence of nutrients, with ammonium levels at 2.256 mg/L and phosphate levels at 5.739 mg/L. The pH level was slightly acidic, registering at 6.94. Moreover, the total dissolved solids (TDS) were found to be 47,886 mg/L, and conductivity levels were notably high at 96,032 µS/cm³.

These conditions were drawn back to the jetty’s defective design, which disturbed natural water circulation and created a brackish water perfect for microbial blooms.

The Gadani Jetty pink tide is reported to be Pakistan’s third incident of this kind, following similar events near Karachi in 2017 and Makran in 2021.

NIMA has given an alert to make direct contact with the water or consume seafood from the affected area due to possible health risks, such as skin irritation and toxin exposure.

NIMA has called on the Balochistan Environmental Protection Agency (BEPA) to quickly put safety measures in place and redesign the jetty to allow better water flow.

The president of NIMA pointed out that protecting coastal communities and marine life should be a top priority for the country.

The Gadani Jetty pink tide serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of poor infrastructure and environmental neglect. Without swift intervention, experts warn the jetty could become a cautionary tale of ecological collapse.